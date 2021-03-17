Thousands of submissions from dozens of countries received at annual photo contest in memory of slain journalist Andrei Stenin

An annual international contest for young photojournalists, which commemorates Russian photographer Andrei Stenin, who was killed in eastern Ukraine, has announced its first results after entries closed in late February.

The seventh annual Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest has received nearly 4,500 submissions from some 70 countries from all over the globe, the event organizers said on Wednesday.

This year, most entries came from Indian photographers, followed by participants from Russia. Numerous works have also been submitted by young photojournalists from Iran, Bangladesh, Italy and China.

“Every year we look forward to the new participants from new countries for the contest, and we are never disappointed. I am sure there are very few countries in the world whose photographers do not know about our contest or have not taken part in it,” Oksana Oleinik, curator of the contest and head of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency’s visual projects, said.

The participants compete in four main categories: Top News, Sport, My Planet, and Portrait: A Hero of Our Time. Each participant was invited to submit a single photo and one photo series in each of the four categories.

The already selected international jury of the contest will start picking the best works in late April. The shortlist of the contest will be published mid-summer, kicking off online voting, with the award set to be announced in Moscow in September.

The annual event is hosted by Russia’s Rossiya Segodnya under the aegis of the Russian Commission for UNESCO. It commemorates one of the best photographers the agency has ever had, Andrei Stenin, who was killed by Ukrainian government forces in 2014 while he was covering the ongoing conflict in Donbass.

