Annual photo contest in honor of Andrei Stenin, Russian journalist killed in East Ukraine conflict, reveals this year’s jury

The organizers of the annual competition for young photojournalists, which is named after slain Russian correspondent Andrei Stenin, has announced the jury that will judge this year’s contest.

A six-strong international panel of experts will determine the winners of the seventh Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest. Its members were named on Thursday and include photography professionals from Russia, Germany, Italy and South Africa.

“It is good to see that the contest is still going strong and has good feedback and support,” Ruth Eichhorn, a freelance curator and photo editor, who reprises her role as contest judge after serving as one several years ago, said. “Any opportunity for photographers to show their work and get recognition is important. And young photojournalists in particular need to learn and compare their work on a global scale.”

The opportunity is intended to inspire photographers aged 18 to 33 years, whose works will be competing in four categories: Top News, Sport, My Planet, and Portrait: A Hero of Our Time. Submissions will be accepted until February 28.

The winners will receive monetary prizes ranging between 75,000 rubles ($1,000) for third place in a category to 700,000 rubles ($9,400) for the Grand Prix, which also includes touring opportunities. The venues where the best works will be exhibited include the UN headquarters in New York, and the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

This year’s submissions are likely to reflect the extraordinary circumstances in which photo correspondents have found themselves along with the rest of the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Yury Kozyrev, another jury member, predicted. The profession requires being in the right place at the right time to take a photo that can tell a story, so grounded flights and other travel restrictions have become an obvious obstacle.

“I am curious to see how photographers, especially young ones for whom movement means life, have dealt with this problem,” Kozyrev, a co-founder of the photo agency Noor, said.

Other members of the jury are Andreas Trampe, senior photo editor at the German magazine Stern, Italian Alberto Prina, the coordinator of the annual Festival of Ethical Photography in Lodi, and award-winning Russian journalist Valery Melnikov. Ian Landsberg, who works for two of the oldest newspapers in South Africa – Independent News & Media’s Cape Times and Cape Argus - completes the list.

Andrei Stenin, the person after whom the competition is named, was a prominent Russian war correspondent. He was killed in 2014 while covering the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine, after a column of civilians he was embedded with was reportedly shelled by the Ukrainian military. The competition is organized by the media group Rossiya Segodnya under the patronage of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO, the UN body promoting education, culture and science.

