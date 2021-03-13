 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 killed, 2 survive after Antonov An-26 military transport aircraft crashes in Kazakhstan

13 Mar, 2021 12:19
FILE PHOTO: An-26. © Wikipedia
Four people have been killed and two others injured in Almaty, Kazakhstan, after a Soviet-designed Antonov An-26 plane crash-landed at the city’s airport. The aircraft reportedly belonged to Kazakh border guards.

Airport authorities said there were six people on board the plane when it crashed. The Kazakh Emergencies Ministry has confirmed the deaths of four people in the incident, while the Health Ministry said two survivors have been taken to hospital.

Eyewitness footage purportedly filmed near the crash site showed smoke billowing in the distance. The aircraft, on its way from the capital Nur-Sultan, reportedly crashed when attempting to make a landing at the runway.

The origin of the crashed plane was not immediately confirmed, but some media reports have said it belongs to the Kazakh border guard service.

The An-26 normally requires a crew of five and has the capacity to fly 40 passengers. It has two turboprop engines, weighs 15 tons, and has a range of 1,100 km when fully loaded.

