WATCH Russian strategic bombers fly over Japanese Sea during 9-hour long mission
Footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows the giant four-engine bombers taking off from a military airfield and flying over the ocean before safely returning home after more than nine hours in the sky. The bombers were escorted by several Sukhoi Su-35c supermaneuverable air defense fighters.
The flight was performed over the neutral waters in full accordance with the international norms, the defense ministry said in a statement. The mission lasted more than nine hours. At some point, the Russian aircraft were shadowed by the Japanese F-15 fighter jets, the ministry added.
Tu-95MS is the fastest turboprop-powered aircraft in the world and the only turboprop-powered strategic bomber that is still operational. Its flight range is over 10,000 kilometers and it can carry Kh-102 cruise missiles equipped with thermonuclear warheads with an estimated capacity of up to one megaton.Also on rt.com Chinese & Russian fighter aircraft did not enter S. Korean air space – Beijing
