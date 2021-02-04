 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Not ‘a real Chechen’: Ramzan Kadyrov denounces compatriot who fought Moscow riot police at protest in viral video

4 Feb, 2021 11:09
By Jonny Tickle

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has slammed Said-Muhammad Dzhumaev, the man who gained notoriety after fighting multiple riot police at a Moscow protest. He was caught last week attempting to flee to Latvia.

The video of Dzhumaev’s martial-arts-style battle with cops, which was filmed during rallies in support of jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny, gained hundreds of thousands of views online.

“If he were a real Chechen, he would not have behaved this way,” Kadyrov said, explaining that a man who stands by his views should answer for his crimes instead of running away.

According to Grozny TV, Kadyrov also had an issue with the media describing Dzhumaev as Chechen.

“Media headlines deliberately mentioned the nationality of Dzhumaev, which is not acceptable,” he said, stressing his belief that nobody in Chechnya supports Navalny, who he called a “disgraced oppositionist,” highlighting the activist’s anti-Chechen comments in the past.

Last week, Dzhumaev was arrested in a forest near the Russia-Latvia border, allegedly carrying two compasses and a map. He was then taken by police to Moscow to be interrogated.

