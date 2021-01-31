 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
For second week running, wife of jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny detained at unsanctioned protest in Moscow (VIDEO)

31 Jan, 2021 11:54
FILE PHOTO. Yulia Navalnaya walks past journalists and supporters after police detained her husband on arrival in Moscow. ©REUTERS / Yuri Belyat
The wife of jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Yulia, has been again detained in Moscow after turning up at an unsanctioned rally calling for her husband's release. Last Saturday, she was released after a few hours.

Footage available on social media shows several police officers placing Yulia into a van and driving away, as supporters chant her name. She was taking part in a protest staged on Sunday in Moscow to support her husband and is one of dozens taken into police custody in the capital. The gathering was organized despite a ban from the city authorities. There is a general prohibition on mass events in Russia, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

A similar protest took place last Saturday week and resulted in clashes between demonstrators and the police, as well as hundreds of arrests. Yulia Navalnaya was also among those taken into custody that time.

Navalny's supporters demand his release from jail, where he is being kept pending a court ruling on whether he violated the terms of his parole. Similar pro-Navalny protests in other Russian cities have been staged on both weekends.

