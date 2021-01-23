 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Apparent Anti-Navalny protestor pulled down from Moscow lamppost during rally for holding sign objecting to activist (VIDEO)

23 Jan, 2021 14:19
Supporters of jailed Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny take part in a rally to support him, in Moscow, Russia. ©  Alexey Maishev
A man at Saturday’s protests in Moscow was violently pulled off a lamppost after he seemingly held up a placard in opposition to anti-corruption activist Alexey Navalny.

A video, shared widely on social media, shows four men climb up the lamppost to get the supposed anti-Navalny demonstrator down.

In the clip, one man punches the protester, while another holds onto his leg, eventually dragging him down. The crowd responds with cheers.

The protest, taking place in Moscow’s Pushkinskaya Square, was planned by supporters of Navalny after he was sentenced to 30 days in pre-trial detention on Monday.

The Moscow government refused to authorize the march, citing regulations to prevent the spread of Covid-19, but preliminary numbers from observers suggest that tens-of-thousands of people attended anyway.

