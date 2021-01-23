Apparent Anti-Navalny protestor pulled down from Moscow lamppost during rally for holding sign objecting to activist (VIDEO)

A man at Saturday’s protests in Moscow was violently pulled off a lamppost after he seemingly held up a placard in opposition to anti-corruption activist Alexey Navalny.

A video, shared widely on social media, shows four men climb up the lamppost to get the supposed anti-Navalny demonstrator down.

In the clip, one man punches the protester, while another holds onto his leg, eventually dragging him down. The crowd responds with cheers.

The protest, taking place in Moscow’s Pushkinskaya Square, was planned by supporters of Navalny after he was sentenced to 30 days in pre-trial detention on Monday.

The Moscow government refused to authorize the march, citing regulations to prevent the spread of Covid-19, but preliminary numbers from observers suggest that tens-of-thousands of people attended anyway.

