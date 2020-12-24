Manhunt begins for Russian ‘stalker’ who shot Moscow dance teacher in head because she rejected his romantic advances

Moscow police have begun searching for a man who they say fatally shot an award-winning dancer in broad daylight on the streets of the Russian capital, apparently because she refused to return his romantic affections.

Natalia Pronina, 30, was walking home from her job as a choreographer on Wednesday with friends when she was approached by a masked man. In surveillance footage from the incident, the suspect can be seen raising a pistol and opening fire, before fleeing the scene. Eyewitnesses claim that the attacker had thrown a stun grenade to distract the group before gunfire was heard.

Pronina was pronounced dead at the hospital overnight, while her friends were uninjured. A local resident told journalists that there was “a lot of blood everywhere” around where she had fallen.

Local media reports that an investigation is now underway. Initially, Pronina’s 33-year-old boyfriend, Alexander Kravchenko, was being sought in connection with the alleged murder. He denied involvement, insisting that he was in the city of Yalta on the Crimean Peninsula at the time.

Kravchenko told the authorities that Pronina had complained about a migrant worker from a nearby construction site who had been repeatedly harassing her, and even asked her boyfriend to come and scare the unwanted suitor off. He also reported that Pronina had owed a debt of around 600,000 rubles (around $8,000) to an unknown creditor, but that she insisted it was under control.

Two bullet cases and a pistol were found at the scene, according to Moscow Police. They are now seeking an additional suspect in the case.

Also on rt.com Dead dogs hung from trees along Siberian highway as hunter takes grisly revenge on pack of strays (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!