Staff wanted, antibodies required: Russian elites increasingly demanding nannies & other personnel have immunity to Covid-19

Wealthy Muscovites and other rich Russians are famous for having large household staff, including cooks, cleaners, and gardeners. While most look simply for competence, there’s a very 2020 requirement popping up more often.

Russia’s elites are increasingly seeking drivers and nannies with Covid-19 antibodies, according to research by YouDo, a company that links up clients with freelance staff - including those who work in the household.

The data, first reported by RT in Russian, reveals that antibodies are becoming a much-sought after necessity for nannies, nurses, drivers, and other service workers. From December 1 to December 17, the number of requests tripled compared to the same period November.

This phenomenon isn’t limited to Russia, however. During the summer, a report by the New York Times revealed that nannies with Covid-19 antibodies are in high demand, with one expert noting that some applicants include “tested positive for the antibodies” in their CV.

Earlier this month, two professional children’s entertainers from Saint Petersburg made headlines after offering ‘Santa Claus with antibodies’ for Russian families wanting Covid-19 safe child entertainment. The idea caught on, and now a quick search of popular classifieds site avito.ru also finds similar services in other cities across Russia, such as Vologda in the northwest, Bryansk in western Russia, and Belgorod near the Russia-Ukraine border.

