Cuff luck! Russian Police officer dodges death when drug dealer opens fire, with bullet lodging in cop’s handcuffs (VIDEO)

They’re designed to stop people from getting away, but one Russian policeman owes his lucky escape to a pair of handcuffs, after they stopped a bullet heading for his chest during an attempt to arrest a suspect.

Russian media reported on Saturday that officers had flown from Kamchatka in the country’s Far East to Yegoryevsk, near Moscow, to tail a man wanted as part of a drugs case. A local source told RIA Novosti that, when they moved in to apprehend the suspect, “he opened fire on the police.”

In shocking footage, captured by CCTV, the man can be seen turning to face an approaching officer, before raising a handgun and pulling the trigger. According to the source, “the bullet hit a pair of handcuffs on the vest of the policeman, and got stuck among the links.” The suspect can be seen wrestling with police before disappearing off screen. Local sources say that he then killed himself with the gun.

Russian authorities have previously estimated that there are as many as 25 million illegal firearms in the country, with tough laws banning their use for everything except hunting and sports. However, after a spate of violent killings at the start of 2002, Russia’s homicide rates have dropped dramatically.

