Major fire engulfs administrative building in Moscow, prompting mass evacuation (VIDEO)

19 Dec, 2020 04:03
© Ruptly
Two dozen firetrucks have been called on site to tackle a major blaze in an administrative building, located on one of Moscow's main transport arteries. Some forty people were evacuated.

The fire in the offices of Mosgortrest, a municipal  body providing geodetic, cartographic and other data for construction projects in the Russian capital, broke out late on Friday.

The blaze spread from the seventh floor of the building, facing the busy Leningradsky Avenue. The flames quickly swept through the area of 300,000 square meters and reached the roof, according to the emergencies services.  

Footage from the scene showed fire licking out from the windows and plumes of thick grey smoke billowing from the roof into the night sky.  

There have been no reports of deaths or injuries as a result of the blaze.

Twenty-five firetrucks and some 100 rescuers were scrambled to extinguish the fire.

