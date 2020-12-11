 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Top South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk dies from Covid-19 in Latvia

11 Dec, 2020 12:11
Director Kim Ki-duk attends the photocall for the movie "Geumul" (The Net) at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 1, 2016. Reuters / Alessandro Bianchi
Renowned South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk has passed away at 59 from Covid-19 complications while visiting Latvia.

Kim’s family confirmed to South Korean media that he passed away on Friday.

The director had reportedly arrived in Latvia to buy a house in the Baltic country, but later failed to show up for a scheduled meeting, Latvian news website Delfi said. 
Russian documentary film director Vitaly Mansky told the website that Kim had passed away as a result of Covid-19 complications at 1:20am local time.

