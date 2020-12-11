Top South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk dies from Covid-19 in Latvia

Renowned South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk has passed away at 59 from Covid-19 complications while visiting Latvia.

Kim’s family confirmed to South Korean media that he passed away on Friday.

The director had reportedly arrived in Latvia to buy a house in the Baltic country, but later failed to show up for a scheduled meeting, Latvian news website Delfi said.

Russian documentary film director Vitaly Mansky told the website that Kim had passed away as a result of Covid-19 complications at 1:20am local time.

