They’re looking down on us! VP Pence & top general use NASA meeting to accuse Russia of ‘threatening’ America from space

The space race might seem a thing of the past now that Russian and US astronauts routinely share rides to the International Space Station, but according to NASA, Moscow has taken its supposed 'war on the West' into the cosmos.

At a ceremony held for America's new 'Space Force' on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence said that “progress in space security is more important than ever…the United States faces emerging competition and emerging threats in space – countries like China and Russia – and those threats are only growing each day.” While the new military Space Force has been widely mocked online, even spawning a new TV comedy of the same name, it has also come under fire for what some say is a worrying weaponization of space.

At the meeting, broadcast by NASA, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General John Hyten, said intelligence agencies were focused on “the Russian threat” and “monitoring it very closely…We know exactly what’s going on and we know exactly what they’re doing.”

In July, the Kremlin accused the US and UK of “distorting the truth” over allegations that Russia had test-fired what could be the world’s first space weapon. The head of Britain’s space directorate, Air Vice Marshal Harvey Smyth, said “we are concerned by the manner in which Russia tested one of its satellites by launching a projectile.” Russia insisted that it had been part of checks on its space equipment, and that it “did not create a threat for other spacecraft.”

Moscow, along with Washington and London, are party to The Outer Space Treaty, which bans nuclear weapons from orbit, forbids countries from claiming celestial bodies as their own and ensures that the Moon remains a demilitarized zone. However, it does not ban conventional weaponry in space, or military flights and satellites.

