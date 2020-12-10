Beware the Green Menace! As RT turns 15, WATCH defenders of democracy warn about ‘weapon of mass communication’

Citizen! If exposed to the weapon of mass communication also known as RT, quickly seek shelter and decontaminate your mind by consuming only the approved mainstream news. Billions of views over 15 years on air is far too many!

As Moscow’s malignant media machine turns 15, its danger to our democracy and cherished values of conformity and cancel culture has never been greater! Beware of the RT Bear, as the posters in our appropriately produced civil defense video caution all proper-thinking people.

Know your enemy: RT’s editor-in-chief is standing in Red Square, beaming propaganda straight into your brain! If you start to Question More, seal yourself off in the nearest shelter, supplied with barrels of freedom and democracy, and tune into only the mainstream media we say you can trust. Cut off YouTube and let Facebook decontaminate your social media feed, while you wash out your eyes, ears and mind with the approved “brainwasher” shampoo, now in three mainstream flavors!

Who killed off the dinosaurs? Who’s responsible for global warming? Who sank the Titanic? Who killed Laura Palmer? You know the answer, because we told you: the Russians!

So duck and cover, run and hide, or the Green Menace will steal your mind! This has been an emergency broadcast of the civil defense system – watch the full clip below.

