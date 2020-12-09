Not that dry: Sputnik V developer denies need for two months coronavirus vaccine booze ban

A top Russian doctor behind the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has denied the rumored need for prolonged abstention from alcohol for the medicine to take effect. He did warn, however, that excessive boozing never does any good.

Alexander Gintsburg, who heads up Russia’s Gamaleya Institute, where the vaccine was developed, weighed in on the hot topic on Wednesday, releasing a statement regarding the purported alcohol ban.

“Of course, we are not talking about a complete ban on alcohol during vaccination. This is just a reasonable limitation of consumption until the body has formed its own immune response to coronavirus infection,” he said.

However, we strongly recommend that you abstain from alcohol for three days after each injection.

Gintsburg noted that excessive alcohol consumption can damage the immune system and impact the effectiveness of any vaccine.

The wild speculation around the alleged need for a dry spell during the immunization process kicked off earlier this week, following remarks by Russia’s Chief Sanitary Doctor Anna Popova.

The official claimed it was “absolutely necessary” to stop drinking at least two weeks before taking the first Sputnik V jab, and to abstain from alcohol for a full six weeks afterwards to be sure the vaccine works.

The good news for alcohol connoisseurs comes as Russia embarks on a mass-immunization program against coronavirus. On Saturday, the first Muscovites outside clinical trials gained access to the vaccine.

Sputnik V was the first anti-coronavirus vaccine to be developed in the world, having been registered back in August. Another Russian vaccine, dubbed EpiVacCorona, has been developed by Novosibirsk’s Vector Center. A third unnamed solution, developed by another Russian entity, has been reportedly undergoing clinical trials.

