Skyrocketing tensions: Russian battleship ‘aimed missiles’ at British warplanes sent to ‘intercept’ it in neutral waters

A Russian submarine hunter operating in international waters reportedly armed its anti-aircraft missiles after two British fighter jets staged a fly-by, in the latest sign of growing naval tensions between Moscow and the West.

The Vice-Admiral Kulakov, an Udaloy-class destroyer, was circled off the coast of Scotland by two of the Royal Air Force’s Eurofighter Typhoon jets in November, but the incident was not made public until this week. According to unconfirmed reports in the Russian media, sailors spotted the fighters on the ship’s advanced radar system and put its Dagger missile system on alert in case of a possible attack.

In a statement issued on Monday, First Sea Lord Admiral Tony Radakin noted that HMS Northumberland had also been dispatched to monitor the Russian vessel, adding that “despite the increase in Russian activity, both on the surface and underwater, we are always ready to respond.” However, there is no suggestion that the Kulakov entered British waters. The Russian Ministry of Defense issued a statement on Tuesday saying that the ship had now left the Atlantic, “after travelling more than 30,000 miles” and “carrying out a number of combat training tasks.”

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over maritime borders between Russia and the West. In November, Moscow said it had intercepted the US warship John McCain more than two kilometers inside its territorial waters in the Sea of Japan, off the coast of the Far Eastern capital, Vladivostok. According to defense chiefs, a Russian destroyer shadowing the Americans threatened to ram their vessel if they did not return to international seas.

However, the US insists that Peter the Great Bay is not legitimately inside Russia’s borders, and claims its sailors were conducting a so-called freedom of navigation operation to “challenge Russia’s excessive maritime claims.”

Earlier this month, the general secretary of the NATO military bloc used a speech to warn that Russia is “the main military threat” to its members. He urged Western leaders to up their naval presence in the Black Sea near to Crimea.

