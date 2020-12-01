 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Opposition figure Navalny could face investigation for calling for ‘violent overthrow’ of Putin’s government

1 Dec, 2020 14:11
Opposition figure Navalny could face investigation for calling for ‘violent overthrow’ of Putin’s government
FILE PHOTO © AFP / Vasily MAXIMOV
Authorities in Moscow could open a new file on opposition activist Alexey Navalny after he made a series of statements earlier this year that, they say, condone extremism against the Russian state.

The TASS news agency on Tuesday reported that a source within Russian law enforcement confirmed that investigators were assessing whether Navalny’s interview on the Echo Moscow radio station in April has broken laws around incitement to violence. Owned by Gazprom media, Echo is a liberal-leaning outlet edited by veteran journalist Alexey Venediktov.

During the show, Navalny outlined his “five steps for Russia” and criticized the government’s handling of food poverty during the coronavirus pandemic, which had just begun in Russia. If, he said, “they want to leave 60 million people to go hungry, that power should definitely be overthrown right away – quite possibly even violently.”

The source added that “in connection with these statements, on November 30, an investigation was begun for evidence of public calls for extremist activity, in line with part Two of article. 280 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.”

Navalny has a track record of making provocative, even violent statements, having previously appeared in a pro-gun-ownership video (2007) in which he advocated the use of a pistol to “deal with” people implied to be terrorists from Russia’s majority-Muslim Caucasus regions. In the clip, he acted out shooting an armed woman wearing a hijab.

The activist has been in Germany since being hospitalized there in August, after what his supporters allege was a state-sponsored poisoning. The Kremlin strongly denies any involvement in his illness, and has questioned the opposition figure’s version of events. In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters that he had personally “intervened” to enable Navalny to be transferred from an intensive care unit in the Siberian city of Omsk to Berlin’s Charite hospital.

The incident has led to a deterioration in relations between Moscow and politicians in Germany, who have since driven forward a package of sanctions and punitive measures against those they claim were responsible.

