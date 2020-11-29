Ukrainian journalist attacked on air, channel called ‘fascist’ at memorial for Soviet-era famine victims (VIDEO)

A violent confrontation broke out in Kiev on Saturday after a reporter from Ukraine’s News One network was accosted at a memorial commemorating those who died in the 1930s Soviet famine.

In shocking footage, Violetta Tovkes had her microphone knocked to the ground by an unknown man as she was broadcasting live on air. He then proceeded to shout at her and can be heard accusing the channel of being “fascist.” The man also broke a mourning candle the reporter had been holding.

In a statement over the weekend, the channel called for police to take action, saying that “such an egregious fact of physical violence against a journalist requires immediate intervention.”

The news outlet added that, “given the general context of the incident, the importance of coverage of the ceremony and the peculiarities of the work of journalists during the quarantine,” the attack requires “special attention” from law enforcement.

According to various estimations, up to seven million people died of starvation during the Soviet famine between 1932-1933. Most of the deaths are believed to have occurred in Ukraine (part of the USSR at that time), where the period is known as the Holodomor.

The legacy of the famine remains controversial, while, according to Ukrainian researchers’ data, a significant proportion of the country believes food shortages were a deliberate policy of Joseph Stalin’s communist government.

