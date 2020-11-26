Another successful test: Russia’s latest anti-ballistic missile system roars into the skies over Kazakhstan (VIDEO)

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has successfully completed a test of its modernized anti-ballistic missile system (ABM).

In a newly released video, it can be seen shooting into the skies over Kazakhstan, launched from the leased Sary-Shagan testing range.

According to Lieutenant General Andrey Demin, commander of the 1st Army of Special Air and Anti-Ballistic Missile Defense of the Aerospace Forces, the testing “reliably confirmed the missile’s characteristics,” with the combat crew successfully hitting their simulated target.

The Ministry of Defense describes the missile as being designed to protect against both air and space attacks. It’s already in service with Russia’s Aerospace Forces.

Earlier this month, the US successfully tested an SM-3 ABM against a simulated intercontinental ballistic missile. Following the test, Moscow accused Washington of providing “false information” about its capabilities.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!