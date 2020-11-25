 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
After years of relying on Roscomos to deliver its astronauts to space, Washington now plans sanctions on Russian space agency

25 Nov, 2020 14:55
American astronaut Karen Nyberg, left, and Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano before the launch of the Soyuz rocket with the TPK Soyuz TMA-09M at Baikonur Cosmodrome. © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich

By Jonny Tickle

Russia's space agency Roscosmos may be hit with US sanctions for the first time ever, as a draft document reveals the Russian Ministry of Defense might become the subject of economic penalties from Washington.

As well as Roscosmos, the proposed sanctions would also target Rosatom, the federal nuclear energy agency, as one of 28 organizations in the aviation, rocket, space, nuclear, instrument and engine industries.

According to news agency RIA Novosti, which has seen the document, the suggested measures are also aimed at Chinese companies who work with Beijing's military.

Out of all the proposed sanctions, measures against Roscosmos would clearly be the most significant, as the US space program has relied on Russian technology for quite some time. From 2011 until earlier this year, Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft was the only means for Americans to reach the International Space Station. The American Atlas V launch system also relies heavily on Russian space tech, with its first stage powered by a RD-180 engine.

In 2020, the White House has repeatedly increased sanctions against Russian enterprises, both public and private. In particular, Washington has focused on stopping the Russo-German Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which the US considers to be a threat to its ability to sell liquefied natural gas to the European market. Companies involved in pipe-laying and insuring the project have fallen under the measures.

On Tuesday, Washington imposed restrictions on three Russian companies due to alleged violations of US non-proliferation legislation in regards to Iran, North Korea and Syria. The measures against Aviazapchast, Elecon and Nilco Group were said by the Russian ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, to be “discriminatory.”

“There is no doubt that the unilateral US measures are aimed at 'undermining' the economic potential of Russian companies,” Antonov said.

