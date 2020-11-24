 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Drunken man, armed with axe, takes six children hostage in St Petersburg & threatens to kill them – Russian media reports

24 Nov, 2020 12:50
Get short URL
Drunken man, armed with axe, takes six children hostage in St Petersburg & threatens to kill them – Russian media reports
FILE PHOTO. © Getty Images / PhoThoughts
An axe-wielding man has reportedly taken six children hostage in Saint Petersburg, threatening to kill them. The incident, in Russia's second largest city, is believed to have been triggered by a domestic quarrel, with his wife.

The dangerous situation was reported on Tuesday afternoon by the Moscow-based TASS news agency, which cited sources within the city’s emergency services.

The local man barricaded himself within an apartment, taking six kids, aged between three and 15 years, hostage. According to Russian media, the suspect is the father of at least three of the imprisoned children.

The hostage-taker, said to be heavily drunk, is reportedly armed with an axe. While he has already threatened to kill the children, he has not made any demands. Police psychologists and negotiators have been dispatched to the scene.

It was not immediately clear what prompted such extreme behavior, though the media sources suggested the standoff had been triggered by an argument between the suspect and his wife, whom he’d ejected from the apartment before locking himself in.

Also on rt.com Hostages taken in payday lender’s office in Georgian capital, at least one attacker armed with grenade – eyewitnesses

The man had reportedly experienced mental health issues in the past, although he did not have any run-ins with the law before Tuesday’s incident.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies