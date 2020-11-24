Drunken man, armed with axe, takes six children hostage in St Petersburg & threatens to kill them – Russian media reports

An axe-wielding man has reportedly taken six children hostage in Saint Petersburg, threatening to kill them. The incident, in Russia's second largest city, is believed to have been triggered by a domestic quarrel, with his wife.

The dangerous situation was reported on Tuesday afternoon by the Moscow-based TASS news agency, which cited sources within the city’s emergency services.

The local man barricaded himself within an apartment, taking six kids, aged between three and 15 years, hostage. According to Russian media, the suspect is the father of at least three of the imprisoned children.

The hostage-taker, said to be heavily drunk, is reportedly armed with an axe. While he has already threatened to kill the children, he has not made any demands. Police psychologists and negotiators have been dispatched to the scene.

It was not immediately clear what prompted such extreme behavior, though the media sources suggested the standoff had been triggered by an argument between the suspect and his wife, whom he’d ejected from the apartment before locking himself in.

The man had reportedly experienced mental health issues in the past, although he did not have any run-ins with the law before Tuesday’s incident.

