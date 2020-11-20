Hostages taken in payday lender’s office in Georgian capital, at least 1 attacker armed with grenade – eyewitnesses

The office of a “microfinance organization” in Tbilisi was attacked by a group of assailants, one of whom carried a grenade, eyewitnesses told the Georgian media. They reportedly took several people hostage.

According to media reports, there are as many as five people among the attackers. They allowed two people to leave, but some others remain captive. Georgian Rustavi 2 TV says as many as 10 hostages may remain inside.

The Tbilisi police cordoned off the area where the hostage crisis is happening. Police special forces are at the scene preparing for a possible siege.

Last month, Georgia witnessed another high-profile hostage crisis, when a man armed with an assault rifle and a grenade took over a bank in the city of Zugdidi, western Georgia, capturing 43 hostages. The criminal managed to flee after a ransom was paid, and remains at large.

