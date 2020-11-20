 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Hostages taken in payday lender’s office in Georgian capital, at least 1 attacker armed with grenade – eyewitnesses

20 Nov, 2020 13:57
Get short URL
Hostages taken in payday lender’s office in Georgian capital, at least 1 attacker armed with grenade – eyewitnesses
FILE PHOTO. A police tape marks a crime site in Tbilisi. ©Sputnik / Aleksandr Shalamov
The office of a “microfinance organization” in Tbilisi was attacked by a group of assailants, one of whom carried a grenade, eyewitnesses told the Georgian media. They reportedly took several people hostage.

According to media reports, there are as many as five people among the attackers. They allowed two people to leave, but some others remain captive. Georgian Rustavi 2 TV says as many as 10 hostages may remain inside.

The Tbilisi police cordoned off the area where the hostage crisis is happening. Police special forces are at the scene preparing for a possible siege.

Last month, Georgia witnessed another high-profile hostage crisis, when a man armed with an assault rifle and a grenade took over a bank in the city of Zugdidi, western Georgia, capturing 43 hostages. The criminal managed to flee after a ransom was paid, and remains at large.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies