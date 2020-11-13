Top Russian diplomat says there are no barriers to meeting Belarusian opposition, open to possibly engaging with Tikhanovskaya

As protests in Belarus enter their third month, one of Russia’s leading diplomats has refused to rule out a meeting with the leader of the opposition movement, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

When asked about the prospect of bilateral talks, Vasily Nebenzya, Moscow’s permanent representative at the United Nations in New York, told RIA Novosti that “there are no problems from our side. We are ready to talk with everyone.”

Tikhanovskaya stood as the main challenger to long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko in August's Belarusian elections. While the incumbent president claimed victory with a reported 80 percent of the vote, the opposition and many international observers claim the poll was rigged. Tens of thousands have since taken to the streets, with bloody clashes against security forces leaving hundreds injured and at least six dead.

Also on rt.com Belarus’ Lukashenko meets JAILED opposition activists, talks constitutional reform

While Moscow recognized Lukashenko as the winner, offering the embattled leader a $1.5 billion loan to keep his country’s economy afloat, it has expressed concern over his handling of the situation. Earlier this month, Russian diplomats sought to distance themselves from a decision to put Tikhanovskaya, who had fled to neighboring Lithuania, on an international wanted list, arguing they had only done so under the terms of the Union State treaty between the two countries.

Earlier this month, RT reported that Moscow’s foreign intelligence chief had been dispatched to Minsk in order to explain to Lukashenko the gravity of the mass protests. According to one foreign policy expert with close ties to the Kremlin, the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, found that the veteran leader “did not realise the seriousness of the situation.”

Also on rt.com As protests continue in Belarus, embattled President Lukashenko fails to grasp ‘seriousness’ of situation – Moscow expert

Clashes over the weekend reportedly left one Belarusian activist dead after a beating from police.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!