Russia & Turkey disagree on how to solve the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, with Ankara preferring a military solution, says Kremlin

Moscow and Ankara are working together in Nagorno-Karabakh, but don't fully see eye-to-eye. In an exclusive interview with RT, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted the countries disagree on the use of military force.

“Turkey has consistently taken the position to approve a military operation,” Peskov explained. “We seriously disagreed, and still disagree about this with our Turkish colleagues. But this does not prevent us from continuing close interaction at all levels, including at the highest level.”

According to the spokesman, the good relationship between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan means that the two nations can put aside their differences and come together to solve problems in the Caucasus.

“Both Russia and Turkey are vitally interested in our region being stable, predictable, and peaceful,” Peskov said. “Interaction meets the interests of both Moscow and Ankara.”

On September 27, the frozen Nagorno-Karabakh conflict suddenly erupted once again. The dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia is decades old, with both countries believing they have legitimate claims to the territory.

Throughout the recent 6-week-long war, both Moscow and Ankara played an active role in trying to bring it to an end. On one side of the conflict, Armenia is allied to Russia, as both are part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). On the other, Azerbaijan has a close relationship with its neighbor Turkey.

On November 10, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia signed a statement on the cessation of hostilities between Baku and Yerevan, in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the agreement, Armenia lost control of territory it previously controlled, and Russian peacekeepers have been deployed along the line of contact. There will be no Turkish ground troops in the region, but Ankara will take a role in monitoring the situation.

