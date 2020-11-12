Ukrainian President Zelensky moved to hospital after contracting coronavirus, makes conference calls from ward – official to media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to perform his duties from a “specialized ward” in the hospital after testing positing for Covid-19, a government official told local media.

Zelensky has been placed in a hospital in Kiev, Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to Andrey Yermak, the head of Zelensky’s administration, told the Ukrainskaya Pravda newspaper.

“There is a specialized ward with [necessary] equipment, from where the president can make conference calls. He has made many conference calls today,” Podolyak said.

A separate ward has been set up for Yermak, who also has Covid-19 and remains in communication with his boss.

The adviser noted that Zelensky is complying with the quarantine requirements, and not even his aides or family members are allowed in the room with him.

Zelensky tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. He said that he was feeling “well” despite having mild symptoms.

