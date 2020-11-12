 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Ukrainian President Zelensky moved to hospital after contracting coronavirus, makes conference calls from ward – official to media

12 Nov, 2020 08:18
Get short URL
Ukrainian President Zelensky moved to hospital after contracting coronavirus, makes conference calls from ward – official to media
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a trip to London. October 2020. © Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to perform his duties from a “specialized ward” in the hospital after testing positing for Covid-19, a government official told local media.

Zelensky has been placed in a hospital in Kiev, Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to Andrey Yermak, the head of Zelensky’s administration, told the Ukrainskaya Pravda newspaper. 

“There is a specialized ward with [necessary] equipment, from where the president can make conference calls. He has made many conference calls today,” Podolyak said.

A separate ward has been set up for Yermak, who also has Covid-19 and remains in communication with his boss.

The adviser noted that Zelensky is complying with the quarantine requirements, and not even his aides or family members are allowed in the room with him.

Zelensky tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. He said that he was feeling “well” despite having mild symptoms.

Also on rt.com Ukraine’s health chief warns country's medical infrastructure is ‘close to disaster’ as Covid-19 lockdown threshold approaches

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies