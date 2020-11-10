Russian peacekeepers move towards Nagorno-Karabakh to observe truce (VIDEO)

A new video from Armenia shows a column of military trucks moving out of the town of Goris. They carry Russian peacekeepers deployed to oversee a truce in the disputed Azerbaijani region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The troops have been sent to the area to keep apart the forces of ethnic Armenians and Azerbaijanis. After a six-week-long armed conflict, the Armenians have been forced to relinquish control over large swaths of Azerbaijani territory that they won three decades ago.

⚡️Эксклюзив RTАвтоколонна российских миротворцев выехала из Гориса в сторону Карабаха pic.twitter.com/6jzuUT7sbN — RT на русском (@RT_russian) November 10, 2020

The armistice was praised by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as “historic,” and as “painful” but necessary by Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan.

Russia mediated the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which had supported Nagorno-Karabakh’s bid for independence.

Also on rt.com WATCH Russian peacekeepers board planes for deployment to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

A dozen Ilyushin Il-76 transport planes carried the peacekeeping troops, armored vehicles, and other equipment necessary for Russia’s mission. The soldiers will separate the parties of the conflict and guard a land corridor connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!