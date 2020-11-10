 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian peacekeepers move towards Nagorno-Karabakh to observe truce (VIDEO)

10 Nov, 2020 09:16
© RT
A new video from Armenia shows a column of military trucks moving out of the town of Goris. They carry Russian peacekeepers deployed to oversee a truce in the disputed Azerbaijani region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The troops have been sent to the area to keep apart the forces of ethnic Armenians and Azerbaijanis. After a six-week-long armed conflict, the Armenians have been forced to relinquish control over large swaths of Azerbaijani territory that they won three decades ago.

The armistice was praised by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as “historic,” and as “painful” but necessary by Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan.

Russia mediated the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which had supported Nagorno-Karabakh’s bid for independence.

A dozen Ilyushin Il-76 transport planes carried the peacekeeping troops, armored vehicles, and other equipment necessary for Russia’s mission. The soldiers will separate the parties of the conflict and guard a land corridor connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia.

