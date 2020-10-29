 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Covid-19 prevention Moscow-style! City transport authority hires ballroom dancers in attempt to make PPE fashionable (VIDEO)

29 Oct, 2020 09:09
© Moscow Transport Dept

By Jonny Tickle

Will making it look glamorous do the trick? Moscow’s Department of Transport has produced an elaborate ballroom dancing-themed video to encourage residents of Europe’s largest city to wear masks and gloves on the public transport network.

The wearing of protective gear has been mandatory on the capital’s buses and metro since early May, but non-compliance has been high, and enforcement has been patchy. With the ever-growing number of cases now appearing in Moscow, the city has amped up the glamour.

Filmed on a metro train, the video depicts two ballroom dancers moving through the carriages, performing various styles of dance. Written in text, a message reads, “You can only use public transport with mask and gloves!”

The video comes after Russia’s most famous dancing institution, the Bolshoi Ballet, reported that 124 employees had Covid-19 as of Tuesday this week.

Despite having less than 10 percent of the country’s population, Moscow has over a quarter of Russia’s officially confirmed coronavirus cases.

