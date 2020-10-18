 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Azerbaijan offers to hand over remains of war dead to Armenia amid 2nd attempt to observe truce

18 Oct, 2020 14:07
A helmet of an ethnic Armenian fighter in Nagorno-Karabakh. ©Sputnik / Aram Nersesyan
Some of the bodies of people killed during the flare-up in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh may be unilaterally handed over to Armenia, Azerbaijan has said amid a shaky ceasefire between the warring parties.

The offer was relayed on Sunday by Azerbaijani government’s commission on Captives, Missing and Hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which mediates humanitarian relations between the belligerents. The offer was made in the spirit of the ceasefire, to which Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on Saturday, the commission said.

If Yerevan accepts Baku’s offer, the ICRC will handle the logistics of the exchange in a prearranged location on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The two countries are fighting over the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, a part of Azerbaijan that unilaterally broke away from the nation in a bloody war in the early 1990s. Yerevan supports the region militarily while Baku considers it an integral part of the country temporarily occupied by Armenia.

The surge in hostilities started in late September. The attempt for a ceasefire is the second in as many weeks and remains shaky, as both sides accuse each other of violations.

