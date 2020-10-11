 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

1st reactor of Belarus’ Astravets nuclear power plant achieves criticality

11 Oct, 2020 13:37
Get short URL
1st reactor of Belarus’ Astravets nuclear power plant achieves criticality
FILE PHOTO. ©Rosatom
The first of two Russia-built reactors at the Belarusian nuclear power plant has reached criticality. Its Baltic neighbors pledged to stop electricity trade when the plant launched.

The Astravets nuclear power plant (known in Belarus as BelAes) is a joint project with Russia’s state atomic energy corporation, Rosatom. On Sunday, the first chain reaction was launched at one of the VVER-1200 type reactors and sustained at the minimum controlled power level, Belarus’ energy ministry reported.

The reactor is expected to pass through several tests before becoming fully operational and start supplying electricity to the power grid sometime next year.

Also on rt.com World’s ONLY floating nuclear power plant project goes fully operational in Russia (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

The nuclear project is fiercely opposed to by the three Baltic states, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. The power plant is located in northwestern Belarus some 20km from the Lithuanian border and 50km from the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. The EU member has been treating it as a major security threat since the inception of the project.

In late August, Lithuania and its Baltic allies reached an agreement, under which all their electricity trade with Belarus would stop after the plant launched. The countries are planning to introduce a system certifying the origin of the electricity.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies