 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Armenia & Azerbaijan accuse each other of violations, right after Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire time strikes

10 Oct, 2020 13:26
Get short URL
Armenia & Azerbaijan accuse each other of violations, right after Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire time strikes
Smoke rises after shelling in Stepanakert on October 9, 2020, during ongoing fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. © Aris Messinis / AFP
The Russia-brokered ceasefire was supposed to end violence in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region at noon local time on Saturday, but Armenia and Azerbaijan both reported continued attacks on each other's positions.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said that Baku launched an offensive into Nagorno-Karabakh five minutes after the ceasefire had been entered into. She later added that Azerbaijani forces were shelling the town of Hadrut.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, in the meantime, reported that “despite the ceasefire agreement” Armenia has launched attacks against several Azerbaijani regions. Yerevan quickly denied these claims.

The truce was agreed on late Friday night following intense talks between Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in Moscow.

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian thanked Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as well as other co-chairs of the OSCE group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict – France and the US – for their mediation efforts. He expressed hope that the ceasefire would “start the process of returning to peace.”

Also on rt.com Armenia & Azerbaijan complain about ‘intense’ shelling & drone strikes shortly before Nagorno-Karabakh truce enters into force

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev supported the negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE group. Azerbaijan could sit down for talks with Yerevan “even tomorrow,” he told Russia’s RBC TV channel. “The military part, or the first part, has reached its end,” the president said, adding that the time has come for a political settlement that would allow Baku to “get what is ours by right.”

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that there are “currently no conditions” to implement the truce as long as Armenia continues to shell the country’s territory.

Also on rt.com Azerbaijan & Armenia at war: What you need to know about bloody conflict over long-disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh (MAP)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies