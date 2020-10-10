Armenia & Azerbaijan report ‘intense’ shelling & drone strikes shortly before Nagorno-Karabakh truce enters into force

Baku and Yerevan accused each other of attacks hours before their ceasefire began at 12pm local time on Saturday. Russia brokered the truce after lengthy talks in Moscow between the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry accused Armenia of launching volleys of rockets at the town of Hadrut in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh and “intensively” shelling several Azerbaijani villages on Saturday morning. A representative from the Armenian Ministry of Defense denied that the country's forces had targeted Hadrut. Baku said earlier that its army had seized the town during an offensive into Nagorno-Karabakh, but Yerevan disputed that claim, saying that Armenians were still in control of it.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan, meanwhile, said that Azerbaijan used combat drones on Saturday to attack two villages in the Syunik region in the southern part of the country. The claim was rejected by Baku.

Also on rt.com Armenia & Azerbaijan agree to ceasefire in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh starting SATURDAY after talks in Moscow

The reports of fighting emerged as the ceasefire came into effect at noon local time. The truce was brokered by Russia late on Friday night following lengthy talks the between foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow.

The intense clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh – an Armenian-populated enclave inside Azerbaijan – erupted on September 27 and continued for almost two weeks. Both sides blamed the other for starting hostilities. The fighting was the most serious instance of combat between Armenia and Azerbaijan since the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, which ended with a truce signed in 1994.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!