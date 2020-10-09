Do the Russians love their kitties too? Tourist buys entire train compartment to take pets cats on holiday to the Black Sea coast

Going on holiday, but have no one to take with you? For one indulgent Russian animal lover, that wasn't a problem, as they brought a bunch of furry friends along for the ride, at a cost of at least 12,000 rubles ($155) one-way.

A picture of a Russian train compartment with three, or more, cats went viral on Friday. The kitties were seen relaxing on the top bunk of a sleeper train, heading from Moscow to Anapa. On the Black Sea coast, the city, famous for its sandy beaches, is a popular tourist destination for Russians who want to escape to sunnier climes, without leaving the country.

A train to Anapa from the capital can take up to one-and-a-half days – a furr-midable journey, even for humans. For cats, one can only hope it's not too cl-awful.

According to Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda, eyewitnesses couldn't tell how many animals were inside, but three cat-hletic creatures were visible on the top bunk.

While it is permissible to bring small animals on trains, owners of larger pets must pay for an entire compartment for themselves. However, despite the cats being small, the paw-some owner decided to book one anyway.

In comments posted on the popular Russian social network, VKontakte, some people praised the owner for bringing his animals along instead of leaving them home alone, while others were critical, suggesting that all those cats could create a bad smell, or cause someone to have an allergic reaction.

Also on rt.com Pets for debts? Russia’s MPs to vote on banning bailiffs from seizing domestic animals – MP labels practice 'outrageous cruelty'

If you like this story, share it with a friend!