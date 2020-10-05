Armenian PM urges army vets to enlist amid raging Nagorno-Karabakh escalation

The Armenian prime minister has asked ex-soldiers discharged during the past year to take up arms again. The fighting against Azerbaijan is about Armenia's survival, he said.

"I want to appeal to our guys discharged [from the Armenian military] over the past year – come to the central military recruitment office and enroll in the army," Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a video message posted on his Facebook page and quoted by the media.

He said Armenian law doesn't allow for this category of former soldiers to be mobilized, and asked them to come as volunteers. Pashinyan added that he was calling the veterans to a "battle of life and death."

In the next post, the PM said his son has joined the troops.

Armenia announced a nationwide conscription call shortly after hostilities with Azerbaijan broke out over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Baku has also called citizens to arms but proclaimed the mobilization to be partial.

Intense fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh continued into the second week this Monday, with both sides engaging in artillery duels and reciprocal missile strikes. Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of launching strikes from within its territory – an allegation rejected by Yerevan.

