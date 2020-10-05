 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for Covid-19
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Armenian PM urges army vets to enlist amid raging Nagorno-Karabakh escalation

5 Oct, 2020 16:01
Get short URL
Armenian PM urges army vets to enlist amid raging Nagorno-Karabakh escalation
Square of Republic, Yerevan © Sputnik / Petros Lagesyan
The Armenian prime minister has asked ex-soldiers discharged during the past year to take up arms again. The fighting against Azerbaijan is about Armenia's survival, he said.

"I want to appeal to our guys discharged [from the Armenian military] over the past year – come to the central military recruitment office and enroll in the army," Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a video message posted on his Facebook page and quoted by the media. 

He said Armenian law doesn't allow for this category of former soldiers to be mobilized, and asked them to come as volunteers. Pashinyan added that he was calling the veterans to a "battle of life and death."

In the next post, the PM said his son has joined the troops.

Armenia announced a nationwide conscription call shortly after hostilities with Azerbaijan broke out over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Baku has also called citizens to arms but proclaimed the mobilization to be partial.

Intense fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh continued into the second week this Monday, with both sides engaging in artillery duels and reciprocal missile strikes. Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of launching strikes from within its territory – an allegation rejected by Yerevan.

Also on rt.com As Nagorno-Karabakh battle goes on, Armenia wants Washington to explain if it supplied Turkey with F-16s to aid Azerbaijan

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies