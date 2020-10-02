Armenia puts national army units on full combat alert as shelling hits self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh republic’s capital

Follow RT on

Yerevan has ordered its army to go on full combat alert amid a new wave of violence in Nagorno-Karabakh. Earlier, authorities reported the region’s capital faced artillery strikes which left people wounded.

The shelling of Stepanakert, a city of 55,000 residents located in the middle of the disputed border region, has left many people injured and civilian infrastructure damaged, the Armenian authorities reported on Friday. An order to put the national military on the highest level of combat readiness followed shortly afterwards. DETAILS TO FOLLOW