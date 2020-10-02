 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Armenia puts national army units on full combat alert as shelling hits self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh republic’s capital

2 Oct, 2020 11:52
Yerevan has ordered its army to go on full combat alert amid a new wave of violence in Nagorno-Karabakh. Earlier, authorities reported the region’s capital faced artillery strikes which left people wounded.

The shelling of Stepanakert, a city of 55,000 residents located in the middle of the disputed border region, has left many people injured and civilian infrastructure damaged, the Armenian authorities reported on Friday. An order to put the national military on the highest level of combat readiness followed shortly afterwards.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

