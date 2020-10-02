Armenia commits to work with French, Russian & US-led OSCE mediators, says it will stick to peaceful solution for Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia said on Friday it's ready to negotiate an end to hostilities with Azerbaijan, but also prepared to continue fighting. Yerevan welcomed the condemnation of the violence in Nagorno-Karabakh by Russia, France, and the US.

The OSCE Minsk group - set up in 1992 and co-chaired by Paris, Moscow and Washington - which has long mediated in the three decade conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, condemned on Thursday the latest flare up over the disputed region. Armenia reacted the next day, saying it remains committed to a peaceful resolution of the conflict, in line with the group’s call.

“We will continue to resolutely confront the aggression [against the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic], but at the same time we are prepared to work with chair nations of the OSCE Minsk group to restore the ceasefire based on the agreements of 1994-1995,” the Foreign Ministry in Yerevan said.

While the mediation group is headed by Russia, France, and the US, it lists several other nations as members, including Azerbaijan and Armenia, the principal parties of the conflict. It was formed to coordinate the OSCE effort to stop the bloodshed in Nagorno-Karabakh which was ongoing at the time.

The fighting was over a predominantly ethnic Armenian part of Azerbaijan which broke away and proclaimed itself a sovereign state with the backing of the Armenian military. Azerbaijan considers Nagorno-Karabakh a territory occupied by Armenia. Border clashes in the area resumed last Sunday, with Azerbaijan and Armenia accusing each other of escalating the violence.

Azerbaijan is backed by its long-time ally Turkey, which has called Armenia a threat to peace in the region. Yerevan accused Ankara of providing military advisers, Syrian mercenaries, and air support during the offensive. The claim about foreign fighters was backed by France, which said on Tuesday it had credible evidence confirming it.

Baku leveled accusations of its own, claiming Armenia brought in ethnic Armenians from Syria to fight for its side.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan believes that Turkey’s involvement in the conflict disqualifies it from remaining part of the Minsk group and its membership should be stripped, he told French newspaper Le Figaro earlier this week.

