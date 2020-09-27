 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH Belarusian police use tear gas & flashbang devices against anti-Lukashenko protesters in Gomel

27 Sep, 2020 14:44
FILE PHOTO: Belarusian police disperse a rally in Gomel. © Reuters / BelaPAN
Police employed tear gas and flashbang devices to disperse a rally against Belarus’s long-time President Alexander Lukashenko in the country’s second largest city, Gomel. 

The special means were put to use because “some people acted inadequately,” a police spokesman said. Flashbang devices were fired only as warning shots, he pointed out.

Videos from the scene showed a larger group of demonstrators advancing on officers in balaclavas and full riot gear, blocking the street.

When the two groups came face to face, the police fired stun devices into the air and sprayed tear gas at the protesters. 

After a brief shoving match the crowd retreated, shouting “fascists,” while the law enforcers were filmed arresting at least one man.

Gomel, which is populated by more than 500,000 people, is one of many cities in Belarus where protests are taking place on Sunday. The largest rally is currently underway in the capital Minsk, where thousands took to the streets again to demand Lukashenko’s resignation and a new fair election. 

People have been protesting across the country since the presidential election on August 9, which the opposition insists was rigged. The demonstrations have been marred by mass arrests and accusations of police brutality. Three protesters have died in the weeks since the election, with hundreds injured, including many police officers.

