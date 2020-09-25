 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Military aircraft crashes in north-eastern Ukraine, killing at least 22
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Military aircraft crashes in north-eastern Ukraine, killing at least 22 (VIDEO)

25 Sep, 2020 19:17
Get short URL
Military aircraft crashes in north-eastern Ukraine, killing at least 22 (VIDEO)
© Ruptly
Ukraine's military has confirmed reports of An-26 plane crash, said to have killed at least 22. Dramatic footage from the scene has surfaced online, showing the aircraft in flames as it lies by the side of the road.

The turboprop plane crashed late on Friday as it was about to land at an airfield outside the town of Chuguev. The governor of Kharkov region Alexey Kucher said that according to preliminary information, 22 of the 28 people on board were killed.

Most of the plane has seemingly disintegrated upon impact and in the subsequent fire, disturbing imagery circulating online suggests. The tail section of the plane, however, remains largely intact.

The local governor also added that among 28 people on board, there were 7 military officers and 21 cadets with the Kharkov National Air Force University.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies