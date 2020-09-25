Military aircraft crashes in north-eastern Ukraine, killing at least 22 (VIDEO)

Ukraine's military has confirmed reports of An-26 plane crash, said to have killed at least 22. Dramatic footage from the scene has surfaced online, showing the aircraft in flames as it lies by the side of the road.

The turboprop plane crashed late on Friday as it was about to land at an airfield outside the town of Chuguev. The governor of Kharkov region Alexey Kucher said that according to preliminary information, 22 of the 28 people on board were killed.

Most of the plane has seemingly disintegrated upon impact and in the subsequent fire, disturbing imagery circulating online suggests. The tail section of the plane, however, remains largely intact.

The local governor also added that among 28 people on board, there were 7 military officers and 21 cadets with the Kharkov National Air Force University.