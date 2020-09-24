‘It didn’t work’: US-made Javelin anti-tank missile FAILS during military drill in Ukraine attended by President Zelensky

An American-made Javelin anti-tank missile malfunctioned during a major military exercise attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Northern Command, Major General Valery Zaluzhny, confirmed the incident to local media.

“The Javelin didn’t work. The missile didn’t fly out. Maybe, it was a mistake by the operator. Maybe, it was something else. We have to figure it out,” Zaluzhny said.

President Zelensky attended the ongoing Joint Efforts 2020 military drill in the country’s Nikolaev region. Around 12,000 are participating in the exercise.

The drill was described by Zelensky’s website as “the first exercise conducted in accordance with the standards of NATO after Ukraine had received NATO’s Enhanced Opportunities Partner status.”

Ukraine received the first batch of Javelin missiles in June 2020. The second shipment is expected in 2021-22.

