Survey reveals most Russians prioritise high living standards & peace over status: Only 31% want their country to be a superpower
In just six years, the percentage of Russians believing that the country should strive to reclaim the USSR’s superpower catchet has dropped from 42% to 31%, according to state-backed pollster VCIOM. In 2020, more people think Russia should aim instead to be “one of the top 10-15 economically developed and politically influential countries in the world,” with a focus on a high standard of living, social policy, and peace.
When asked if the country is on a trajectory to become a superpower again, just 29% said it would happen within the next 15-20 years. This is a marked change from 2014, when this opinion was held by a majority (54%).Also on rt.com ’Wrong, dishonest & unpatriotic’: Majority of Russians think that emigrating is immoral, new study suggests
The 2014 survey was conducted in early April, just a month after Crimea was re-absorbed into the country. Six years later, the Crimean boost seems to have faded, and now Russians appear to have different priorities.
