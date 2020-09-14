 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Russian opposition figure Navalny off ventilator and can now leave bed, says German hospital

14 Sep, 2020 15:13
Get short URL
Russian opposition figure Navalny off ventilator and can now leave bed, says German hospital
Ambulances at the Charite clinic in Berlin, where the politician Alexey Navalny was taken. © Sputnik / RIA

By Jonny Tickle

Alexey Navalny's condition continues to improve, and the Russian anti-corruption activist is now able to leave his bed. That's according to the press service of Charité University in Berlin, where he is currently being treated.

When he arrived in Germany, after being flown from Russia, his condition was deemed “serious” but “not currently life-threatening.” Over the last three weeks, Navalny’s well-being has gradually improved, and last week it was announced that he was being weaned off artificial ventilation.

The latest hospital statement has revealed that Navalny has successfully been removed from a ventilator and is undergoing patient mobilization.

The well-known protest leader and anti-corruption campaigner was taken ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, which was forced to land in the Siberian city of Omsk. Two days later, after a request from his associates, Navalny was flown to Berlin's Charite clinic. Shortly after his arrival in Germany, doctors announced that he had been poisoned with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors, which are chemicals used in drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

Over a week later, Berlin announced that the opposition figure was poisoned with a nerve agent from the 'Novichok' group. The findings in Germany directly contradict the medical professionals in Omsk, who deny that any poison was found in the opposition figure's body. On Monday, the German authorities claimed laboratories in both Sweden and France had confirmed their findings.

Following the alleged poisoning, fingers have been pointed at the Kremlin. Last week, Russia's Foreign Ministry summoned the German ambassador, after German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas claimed evidence of Russian state involvement.

Also on rt.com Germany claims French & Swedish labs ‘confirmed’ Navalny’s Novichok poisoning, as Macron labels incident ‘attempted murder’

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies