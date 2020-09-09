(WATCH) More cat & mouse over Baltic Sea: Russian Su-27 jet shadows American & Swedish spy planes near Russia's borders

Russia was forced to scrambled an Su-27 fighter jet on Tuesday to intercept two Western military aircraft approaching its airspace over the Baltic Sea, the National Defense Control Center has said.

The Sukhoi jet approached the two planes and shadowed them for some time, the Russian military reported. They were identified as a US Air Force RC-125 reconnaissance plane and a Swedish Gulfstream jet designed for the same type of missions.

Footage of the intercepts shot from inside the Su-27 cockpit was shown by Zvezda TV, the official television channel of the Russian military.

The encounters happened in international airspace. The fighter returned to its base after the foreign military planes changed course and headed away from Russia.

