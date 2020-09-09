 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

(WATCH) More cat & mouse over Baltic Sea: Russian Su-27 jet shadows American & Swedish spy planes near Russia's borders

9 Sep, 2020 10:02
Get short URL
©National Defense Control Center, Russian Defense Ministry © Ruptly
©National Defense Control Center, Russian Defense Ministry © Ruptly
Russia was forced to scrambled an Su-27 fighter jet on Tuesday to intercept two Western military aircraft approaching its airspace over the Baltic Sea, the National Defense Control Center has said.

The Sukhoi jet approached the two planes and shadowed them for some time, the Russian military reported. They were identified as a US Air Force RC-125 reconnaissance plane and a Swedish Gulfstream jet designed for the same type of missions.

Footage of the intercepts shot from inside the Su-27 cockpit was shown by Zvezda TV, the official television channel of the Russian military.

The encounters happened in international airspace. The fighter returned to its base after the foreign military planes changed course and headed away from Russia.

©National Defense Control Center, Russian Defense Ministry © Ruptly

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies