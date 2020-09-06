 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Tens of thousands again hit streets of Minsk as protests continue across Belarus for 4th consecutive weekend (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

6 Sep, 2020 14:59
Get short URL
Tens of thousands again hit streets of Minsk as protests continue across Belarus for 4th consecutive weekend (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
Anti-government protesters are seen in Minsk, Belarus on September 6, 2020. © Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
Huge crowds of anti-government protesters have again gathered in central Minsk, as mass rallies continue across Belarus driven by public outrage at the outcome of last month's presidential election, which many feel was rigged.

Marchers gathered on Sunday afternoon in the centre of the capital next to a war memorial and headed towards the presidential palace. The protesters are demanding that the country’s president, Alexander Lukashenko, step down, accusing him of grossly falsifying the August 9 election results and then brutally suppressing the ensuing civil unrest.

The palace, as well as other government buildings, however, remain off-limits as law enforcement maintains a heavy presence in the capital. Police have cut the road off with a heavy barrier reinforced with barbed wire and deployed water cannon trucks and even armored personnel carriers to the area, footage from the scene shows.

Shortly after the crowds reached the location, it started raining. Unlike the previous weekend, when the bad weather effectively dispersed the protest, this time the people came prepared and packed umbrellas. Nonetheless, the numbers started to dwindle as the rain intensified.

Though on a smaller scale, protests have been held in other major cities across the country.

In some locations, minor clashes between protesters and law enforcement were observed. A group of demonstrators brawled with police in the western city of Grodno. Authorities promptly dispersed the group, apparently taking several people into custody, footage circulating online shows.

Also on rt.com Belarusians want democratic country & 'excellent relations' with Russia – blocked opposition presidential candidate Tsepkalo

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies