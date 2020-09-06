Tens of thousands again hit streets of Minsk as protests continue across Belarus for 4th consecutive weekend (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
Marchers gathered on Sunday afternoon in the centre of the capital next to a war memorial and headed towards the presidential palace. The protesters are demanding that the country’s president, Alexander Lukashenko, step down, accusing him of grossly falsifying the August 9 election results and then brutally suppressing the ensuing civil unrest.
Участники акции протеста «Марш единства» идут мимо стелы «Минск — город герой» к резиденции Лукашенко. pic.twitter.com/E4DpFB4xE1— TJ (@tjournal) September 6, 2020
The palace, as well as other government buildings, however, remain off-limits as law enforcement maintains a heavy presence in the capital. Police have cut the road off with a heavy barrier reinforced with barbed wire and deployed water cannon trucks and even armored personnel carriers to the area, footage from the scene shows.
Десять БТР заняли позицию перед дворцом Лукашенко. Ждут протестующих.В телеграме — максимум фото и видео с сегодняшних протестов. Присоединяйтесь 👉 https://t.co/UGM8FXelbRpic.twitter.com/Z0y4zdHGuV— Алексей Новоселов (@novosyolov) September 6, 2020
Shortly after the crowds reached the location, it started raining. Unlike the previous weekend, when the bad weather effectively dispersed the protest, this time the people came prepared and packed umbrellas. Nonetheless, the numbers started to dwindle as the rain intensified.
Протестующие снова подошли к резиденции Лукашенко в Минске. На этот раз, предусмотрительно взяв зонты pic.twitter.com/SHv94ayPcN— Лента.ру (@lentaruofficial) September 6, 2020
Though on a smaller scale, protests have been held in other major cities across the country.
In some locations, minor clashes between protesters and law enforcement were observed. A group of demonstrators brawled with police in the western city of Grodno. Authorities promptly dispersed the group, apparently taking several people into custody, footage circulating online shows.
Силовики в Гродно попытались остановить колонну протестующих и задержали нескольких человек.Смотрите наш прямой эфир: https://t.co/z3T1YCAhpBpic.twitter.com/8fgcMv9TiE— Настоящее Время (@CurrentTimeTv) September 6, 2020
