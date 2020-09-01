As Covid-19 pandemic rolls on, Russia becomes fourth country to pass one million confirmed cases, joining Brazil, India & the US

As children head back to school, Russia’s coronavirus case numbers continue to break records. On Tuesday, confirmed infections in nationwide reached seven figures, becoming the first European country to break the million mark.

Behind just the US, Brazil, and India, Russia is the fourth country in the world to break the milestone nobody wanted to get near. However, when compared to these other three countries, it at least seems to be on the right track. On August 31, the US reported 38,560 new cases, India 68,770, and Brazil 48,590. Russia has had less than 5,000 per day since August 15.

Despite being fourth in overall cases, Russia remains far down the list for Covid-19 deaths, at 12th. Per capita, its total number of infections is only the 46th highest, below Belgium, but ahead of Iceland.

On August 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the registration of the world’s first coronavirus vaccine, called Sputnik V. Despite criticism from the West for its rapid production and early registration, Moscow immediately received orders from 20 countries for over a billion doses.

On Monday, the head of Russia’s Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, announced that the first batches of Sputnik V would be delivered in September. According to the minister, 40,000 people will take the vaccine and be part of an observation group.

