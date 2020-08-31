‘We have a somewhat authoritarian system’: Belarus’ Lukashenko proposes creating new constitution less reliant on president

Belarus needs a political system that is not tied to the head of state, according to President Alexander Lukashenko, who is currently experiencing the most substantial challenge to his reign since he first took power in 1994.

Lukashenko's statement comes as the country begins work on a third version of the constitution, rejecting the opposition's idea to return to the original from 26 years ago.

Speaking to Chairman of the Supreme Court Valentin Sukalo, Lukashenko claimed that the country's political system is “somewhat authoritarian,” and asked that the new constitution moves away from a reliance on the head of state to “make sure that the system that is not tied to an individual,” including himself.

Also on rt.com Belarus’ anti-government protesters, law enforcement brace for possible showdown on Lukashenko’s birthday (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

According to the president, the Belarusian opposition often mentions reforming the country's political system, but “nobody talks about what changes they actually want,” he said.

Lukashenko also rejected calls to return to the 1994 Constitution, maintaining that the nation should move “forward,” instead of looking back. Once a draft is finished, the document will be made public for open discussion, enabling Belarusians to “express their opinion” about the proposed changes.

Following the August 9 presidential election, in which the incumbent received a reported 80 percent share of the vote, Lukashenko promised to develop a brand new constitution. Since the election, Belarusians have taken to the streets in their masses to protest the disputed results, believed by many to be rigged. On Sunday, tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered in Minsk for the third weekend in a row.

Also on rt.com Lukashenko aide tells protesters elections were ‘fair,’ as president again pictured brandishing RIFLE in front of his residence

Like this story? Share it with a friend!