 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Russian medic astonished as meter-long snake is pulled from mouth of patient (VIDEO)

31 Aug, 2020 12:06
Get short URL
Russian medic astonished as meter-long snake is pulled from mouth of patient (VIDEO)
FILE PHOTO. © Getty Images / gpointstudio
Doctors in the Russian Republic of Dagestan were forced to put a woman under anaesthesia after a snake slithered into her mouth while she was sleeping.

Video filmed in the hospital captured the moment a snake, over a meter in length, was pulled from the patients mouth. According to Russian media, the woman was sleeping under a tree in the courtyard of her house, when the incident happened.

In the clip, the medic holding the snake looks shocked as it is removed from the patient’s body, and placed in a bucket.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies