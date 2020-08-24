Doctor who treated Alexey Navalny in Omsk claims he received threats online directed at himself & his children

The deputy chief medic at the clinic in Siberia where Moscow protest leader Alexey Navalny was hospitalized last week says he received “dozens of threats” on social media, some of the more sinister ones even targeting his family.

However, Dr Anatoly Kalinichenko says he bears no ill will toward Navalny, who was flown to Berlin on Saturday, and is recovering at the German capital's Charite Clinic.

Doctors there claim to have discovered poison in his system, contradicting the diagnosis from the hospital in Omsk.

“I received several dozen threats of physical nature [on social media] – against me personally, against my family, my children,” Kalinichenko told journalists on Monday. “This did not affect anything, we treated a man, and these [threats] were not his fault.”

The hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Alexander Murakhovsky said that while he wasn't personally the victim of threats, his office received over 1,000 phone calls in about two days.

The excitement around Navalny’s condition disrupted normal functioning of the hospital, he claimed. “There were very many people, ambulances sometimes had a hard time getting through, everything was blocked. They filmed patients, brought in by the ambulance, which is unacceptable under any circumstances,” Dr Murakhovsky explained.

Navalny was hospitalized on Thursday afternoon after his health rapidly deteriorated aboard a plane en route from Tomsk to Moscow. He was placed in an induced coma and put on a ventilator. On Saturday morning, he was transferred to Germany for treatment.

