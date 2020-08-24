German clinical investigation suggests Moscow protest leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned – hospital statement

Follow RT on

Anti-corruption campaigner Alexey Navalny was poisoned, according to doctors at Charite clinic in Berlin. Tests have shown that the protest leader was found with a cholinesterase inhibitor inside his system.

While the exact substance remains unknown, the presence of a cholinesterase inhibitor means long-term effects are possible, particularly to the nervous system, according to a statement from the hospital.

Navalny is in intensive care, where he remains in a medically induced coma. His condition is not currently life threatening. DETAILS TO FOLLOW