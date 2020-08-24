 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

German clinical investigation suggests Moscow protest leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned – hospital statement

24 Aug, 2020 17:42
Get short URL
German clinical investigation suggests Moscow protest leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned – hospital statement
Anti-corruption campaigner Alexey Navalny was poisoned, according to doctors at Charite clinic in Berlin. Tests have shown that the protest leader was found with a cholinesterase inhibitor inside his system.

While the exact substance remains unknown, the presence of a cholinesterase inhibitor means long-term effects are possible, particularly to the nervous system, according to a statement from the hospital.
Navalny is in intensive care, where he remains in a medically induced coma. His condition is not currently life threatening.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies