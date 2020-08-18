With opinion split on Moscow’s Covid-19 response, polling reveals more locals view Mayor Sobyanin unfavorably

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has seen his popularity drop for the first time since 2012, and now only 45 percent of Muscovites think he is doing a good job as the capital's top official. Last year, 57 percent viewed him favorably.

The survey, regularly conducted by the Levada Center, had previously shown Sobyanin's popularity continually rising. This year is the first dip in positive responses for eight years. The results revealed that 24 percent of surveyed Muscovites think Sobyanin is performing poorly, the highest negative rating since he became mayor. Last year, only 12 percent judged him as doing a poor job.

“We can see several reasons why discontent is growing,” said Levada Center sociologist Denis Volkov, speaking to radio station Ekho Moskvy. “The economic crisis, the consequences of quarantine, and the perception of measures during the pandemic.”

During the quarantine period, Mayor Sobyanin implemented a strict pass system in which Muscovites were forced to apply online when they wanted to engage in an activity outside the small permitted list for essential travel. Levada's survey revealed that the passes split opinion within the city, with 54 percent approving their introduction. However, 55 percent of Muscovites did not support the shutdown of most businesses.

Outside of Covid-19 measures, the data revealed that Muscovites' grievances mainly center around the city's population, with 30 percent noting the large number of visitors and migrants and 27 percent bemoaning traffic jams and congestion. Other complaints include rising prices and falling living standards (24%), poor ecology (17%), and health problems (13%).

Muscovites' approval of Sobyanin (45%) is roughly the same as their approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin (46%).

Named for its founder, the late Yuri Levada, the Levada Center polling company has often been accused of liberal bias. In 2016, the pollsters were accused of “performing the functions of a foreign agent” by authorities, and the center has admitted to receiving Western funding in the past. On September 5, 2016, the Russian Ministry of Justice ordered that the company be included on the register of “foreign agents” working within the country.

