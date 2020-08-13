WATCH: POWER PLANT at Russia’s largest alumina refinery ON FIRE

A major fire erupted at a thermal power plant in the Siberian town of Achinsk. The plant is part of the largest Russian alumina refinery which belongs to RUSAL, the world's second largest aluminium company.

The massive blaze was filmed by locals who shared their videos on Russian social network Vkontakte.

The videos show the blaze raging atop the power plant, with a tall column of thick black smoke stemming from it.

The region’s emergency service reported that the fire began inside one of the cooling towers. It took 19 firefighters and five trucks to successfully extinguish it. No injuries have so far been reported.

The plant is an integral element of Achinsk’s alumina refinery. It’s supposed to provide heat and hot water to the town and to the RUSAL factory itself. The fire did not disrupt the plant’s functioning.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!