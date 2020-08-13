 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: POWER PLANT at Russia’s largest alumina refinery ON FIRE

13 Aug, 2020 13:36
© YouTube / Евген Геннадич 24 русс
A major fire erupted at a thermal power plant in the Siberian town of Achinsk. The plant is part of the largest Russian alumina refinery which belongs to RUSAL, the world's second largest aluminium company.

The massive blaze was filmed by locals who shared their videos on Russian social network Vkontakte.

The videos show the blaze raging atop the power plant, with a tall column of thick  black smoke stemming from it.

The region’s emergency service reported that the fire began inside one of the cooling towers. It took 19 firefighters and five trucks to successfully extinguish it. No injuries have so far been reported.

The plant is an integral element of Achinsk’s alumina refinery. It’s supposed to provide heat and hot water to the town and to the RUSAL factory itself. The fire did not disrupt the plant’s functioning.

