Lethal precision: WATCH Russian Iskander-M missiles blast into the sky during training (VIDEO)

The Russian Ministry of Defense has published a spectacular video of Iskander-M missile launches during special operation training at the country’s Kapustin Yar rocket launch and development site.

The footage shows multiple rockets being fired into the sky, aimed at targets 90km away. State-of-the-art Orlan-10 drones were used to track the missiles’ targets.

The Iskander-M is a ballistic missile system used by the Russian armed forces since 2006, and is an essential part of the country’s defense capability. The Iskander, which is entirely domestically produced, has a range of up to 500km and is highly accurate.

